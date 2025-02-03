Bucs Gameday

Analyst believes Buccaneers should trade Jamel Dean

Jamel Dean could be traded by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley (42) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) and safety Mike Edwards (32) tackle during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a murky future with star cornerback Jamel Dean.

Dean costs a lot of money and the Bucs may be better off moving on from him despite his successful tenure with the team. Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine suggests that the Bucs should look into trading Dean this offseason.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) celebrates after a fumble recovery in the second half against the Los Angeles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) celebrates after a fumble recovery in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dean on the block?

"The Bucs aren't in the worst cap situation, but things are a little tight. They can restructure and extend their way into some cap space, but trading Jamel Dean would also give them some wiggle room. The corner would likely bring back a good return and they could create $8.3 million in cap space with the move. He's good, but he's also 28 years old with multiple missed games in every season of his career," Ballentine writes.

Ballentine lists the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers as teams who could look to trade for Dean, so he could have suitors this offseason.

The Bucs have a deep secondary, and they could look to add more depth going into the offseason, so if that is the case, it may be in their best interest to move on.

Jeremy Brener
