Analyst believes Texas UDFA can make Buccaneers roster

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could bring a Texas offensive lineman onto the roster.

Jeremy Brener

Texas offensive lineman Jake Majors during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are excited to bring in their rookies to help them get ingratiated into the organization after being chosen or signed during the draft weekend.

The team drafted six players during the draft, but it also signed a number of free agents to challenge for a spot on the 53-man roster. Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski believes that one of the undrafted free agents, Texas offensive lineman Jake Majors, has a chance to crack the roster.

Can Majors make Bucs' 53-man roster?

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose Graham Barton in last year's first round. The team doesn't have any established depth behind him at the current moment, hence why the Bucs signed a pair of undrafted centers in Texas' Jake Majors and Nebraska's Ben Scott," Sobleski wrote.

"Majors is the logical choice to assume the role after a program-record 57 career starts at Texas."

Majors may have gone undrafted, but the Bucs could get someone that could sneak onto the roster if things shake his way during the offseason.

"Majors is a high-IQ, experienced and skilled center-only prospect with short arms, adequate athletic ability and middling power," Bleacher Report scout Brandon Thorn wrote. "He has the intangibles, run-blocking skills and understanding of leverage to earn a backup role in the NFL, but his mediocre physical tools will make it difficult for him to match up with defensive tackles consistently."

Majors will have a chance to showcase his abilities when the Bucs convene for rookie minicamp from May 9-11.

