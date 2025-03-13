Bucs Gameday

Analyst gives Bucs solid grade for signing $14 million pass rusher

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elected to give their top free agent signee a $14 million contract.

Jeremy Brener

New York Jets defensive end Haason Reddick on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Houston Texans.
New York Jets defensive end Haason Reddick on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Houston Texans. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed their need for a pass rusher early in free agency by signing Haason Reddick from the New York Jets to a one-year deal worth $14 million. The Athletic's Mike Jones graded the signing and gave the Bucs a "B."

READ MORE: Buccaneers lose veteran 29-year-old free agent to Vikings

New York Jets defensive end Haason Reddick on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Houston Texans.
New York Jets defensive end Haason Reddick on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Houston Texans. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Reddick's signing viewed favorably

"After a lengthy contract holdout last season, Reddick never worked his way back into peak form with the Jets. Now he heads to Tampa Bay hoping to return to form that saw him record double-digit sacks in four straight seasons. The Bucs certainly could use the pass-rush help. They haven’t had a double-digit sack leader since the 2021 season," Jones wrote.

The move isn't as much of a slam dunk as re-signing Chris Godwin was, but this is a move that can help the Bucs if Reddick is willing to commit and lock in to the culture that Tampa has cultivated.

READ MORE: Former Buccaneers Super Bowl champion makes big career announcement

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Bucs player reacts to former teammate joining Browns﻿

• Buccaneers' Chris Godwin was 'really close' to leaving Tampa Bay in free agency﻿

• Bucs GM jokes Baker Mayfield would sink the Super Bowl trophy if he pulls a Tom Brady﻿

• Jason Licht receiving national praise for his performance as Buccaneers GM

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News