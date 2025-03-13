Analyst gives Bucs solid grade for signing $14 million pass rusher
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed their need for a pass rusher early in free agency by signing Haason Reddick from the New York Jets to a one-year deal worth $14 million. The Athletic's Mike Jones graded the signing and gave the Bucs a "B."
Reddick's signing viewed favorably
"After a lengthy contract holdout last season, Reddick never worked his way back into peak form with the Jets. Now he heads to Tampa Bay hoping to return to form that saw him record double-digit sacks in four straight seasons. The Bucs certainly could use the pass-rush help. They haven’t had a double-digit sack leader since the 2021 season," Jones wrote.
The move isn't as much of a slam dunk as re-signing Chris Godwin was, but this is a move that can help the Bucs if Reddick is willing to commit and lock in to the culture that Tampa has cultivated.
