Analyst identifies biggest NFL Draft need for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a few needs to fulfill in the 2025 NFL Draft, but one reigns supreme.

Jeremy Brener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David celebrates after a sack of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David celebrates after a sack of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a week away from the 2025 NFL Draft, where they will be looking to improve their team at a number of different positions.

The team has several needs on both sides of the football, but ESPN analyst Ben Solak believes that the Buccaneers need a middle linebacker more than anything after the moves the team has made during the free agency period.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David reacts after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David reacts after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bucs need some linebacker help

"The lack of an impactful coverage linebacker really hurt the Buccaneers last season, as Lavonte David (35 years old) simply does not cover the ground he used to. It's a thin linebacker class up top. Jihaad Campbell (Alabama) seemed like a great pick at 19, but offseason shoulder surgery has thrown a wrench in his draft stock. Carson Schwesinger (UCLA) is the next best, but I'm highly doubtful he'd make it to the Buccaneers' second-round pick at 53. Addressing linebacker early may require some repositioning," Solak writes.

The NFL Draft is set from April 24-26. The Buccaneers pick No. 19 in the first round.

Published
