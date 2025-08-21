Analyst questions Baker Mayfield's future with Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is going into his third season with the team.
Mayfield, 30, has two years remaining on his contract with the Bucs, so he has a finite future. ESPN insider Dan Graziano questions whether Mayfield is the future for the Bucs at the position.
"Mayfield signed with the Bucs ahead of the 2023 season on a low-cost, one-year prove-it deal after playing for three different teams over the previous two seasons. Taking the spot of the retired Tom Brady, Mayfield kept the train on the tracks and led the Buccaneers to a division title that season. He got a new contract and a new offensive coordinator in 2024, and then led the Bucs to a fourth straight division title. His 41 touchdown passes tied for the second most in the NFL behind Joe Burrow, and he was third in completion percentage at 71.4%," Graziano wrote.
Mayfield must stay hot in 2025
Mayfield will need a massive fall from grace to not be the team's starting quarterback in 2026 and beyond, but there's a chance he might not groove into Josh Grizzard's offense as well as he did with Dave Canales and Liam Coen.
There's always concern with a new offensive coordinator, even if Mayfield has proven in the past that he can overcome that challenge.
He'll also be without left tackle Tristan Wirfs protecting his blindside for the first few games of the season, which could cost the Bucs some wins early in the year.
Mayfield's spot as the Bucs quarterback is safe, but it's important to note that the NFL stands for "not for long," and even the most secure players can lose their job if they aren't consistent enough.
The Bucs play their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium.
