Andy Reid Wasn’t Surprised Bucs’ Head Coach Todd Bowles Didn’t Go For Two
Not many gave the Buccaneers a chance in their primetime Monday Night Football game against the Chiefs in Kansas City, but the team was able to grit their way to a fourth quarter with the offense finding a groove to tie the game and force overtime. The Bucs would end up losing the coin toss and the Chiefs drove down the field in typical Chiefs fashion to walk-off with a 30-24 win.
A multitude of things could have cost the Bucs a win in this one, from penalties that shouldn't have been called, penalties that should have been called and then the questionable call of head coach Todd Bowles electing to tie the game instead of going for the two-point conversion and the win. That decision by Bowles has been questioned by everyone considering that they would give Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs a chance to win the game at home.
READ MORE: 3 Up, 3 Down in Bucs' Heartbreaking OT Loss To Chiefs
Following the loss, Bowles mentioned the weather as a reason for not going for two from two yards out, which seemed somewhat of a cop-out considering the team had just driven the length of the field to score the touchdown. Bowles' counterpart, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was asked in his postgame press conference if he was surprised that Bowles didn't go for two in that situation, and he he gave a short answer — "No... But I'm glad he didn't".
It is pretty telling that one of the best head coaches to ever walk a football gridiron said he wasn't shocked by Bowles' decision. Bowles, who usually is aggressive when calling his defense, has become synonymous with not being aggressive as a head coach when the situation calls for it, and here we are once again.
Bowles had three options after scoring the last-minute touchdown, with only one making sense when on the road against the defending NFL champions.
ESPN's Jeff Darlington put the situation nicely here:
READ MORE: ‘Obvious False Start’ … Controversial Missed Call Leaves Bucs Fans Outraged After Tight Loss to Chiefs
The clear answer to most would be option one. Whether you get the two-point conversion or not, most would not have blamed you for making the decision considering the situation you were in. Bowles did not take that route and instead decided to leave it up to chance.
That won't work moving forward, and with how things have gone over the past month or so, the attention on Bowles as a head coach is once again under the microscope as the Bucs will face the 49ers before reaching their bye week.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• 3 Up, 3 Down in Bucs' Heartbreaking OT Loss To Chiefs
• Buccaneers Fall to Chiefs 30-24 in OT Despite Strong Fourth Quarter Comeback
• Taylor Swift Attends Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
• Bucs' NFC South Rivals Fire Head Coach After Long Losing Streak