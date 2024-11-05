Taylor Swift Attends Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
There's a Blank Space in a Kansas City Chiefs luxury box at Arrowhead Stadium, and Taylor Swift will be sitting in it Monday night when the Buccaneers play the Chiefs in prime time.
The Bucs are looking to get a win to get back on track after a 3-1 start has turned to a 4-4 skid, and while they try to steal a win against the undefeated Chiefs, the world's biggest popstar will be in attendance. Swift was seen arriving at the game ahead of kickoff to attend what is likely the first Buccaneers game she's watched.
Swift is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and has appeared at numerous Chiefs games since entering a relationship with him — she's been busy with her Eras Tour as of late, but now, she's back in the stands at Arrowhead. Tampa Bay will do its best to contain Kelce on Monday night, as the middle of the field has been a problem for the Bucs defense and Kelce is primed to try and take advantage.
That's a lot of pressure for the Bucs, but they'll try to Shake It Off on Monday against the undefeated Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Tampa Bay will be underdogs on the road against the NFL's reigning champions, but the Bucs shouldn't be bothered too much — it's a feeling they know All Too Well.
