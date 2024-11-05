‘Obvious False Start’ … Controversial Missed Call Leaves Bucs Fans Outraged After Tight Loss to Chiefs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a soul-crushing loss on Monday Night Football in Week 9, as they fell 30-24 in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs. They're now 4-5 on the season and in a dangerous position as they're without their two star wide receivers.
To make the loss just a bit more painful for Tampa Bay, the squad had an opportunity to put the game away. Having scored late in the game, Todd Bowles chose a conservative play call and kicked an extra point to tie the game. They ended up losing in overtime.
The Buccaneers' unwillingness to go for a two-point conversion for them to win the game cost them a potential big upset win on the road against the Chiefs, which would have seen them knock off an undefeated squad.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Fans React After Todd Bowles’ Decision Not to Attempt 2-Point Conversion in Critical Chiefs Matchup
Instead, Tampa Bay now has a losing record and is trending in the wrong direction midway through the season.
Not only did Tampa Bay's head coach make a mistake, but Buccaneers fans are also upset at two missed holding calls, as @TheSamerAli made the original complaint, with @saustinperkins pointing out two videos of crucial late missed calls from the refs.
Via @TheSamerAli: "An OBVIOUS FALSE START"
Via @JamesRiedel: "Why Don’t The Refs Call Holding On The Chiefs? They’re Holding Almost Every Play."
Via @CLARKEANATOR2: "74 for the Chiefs (Jawaan Taylor) false starts every single snap, and holds 75% of his snaps. JUST WATCH HIM. ITS BLATANT. Stripes are in cahoots with KC and it’s been that way 15’s whole career"
Via @Ryan31297: "Refs just ignoring every single thing the chiefs do. False starts and holding. They just scored a td on a clear false start"
Fans are right to be upset, as it certainly appeared the Chiefs caught a lucky break. The Buccaneers have to swallow a tough loss. There were factors they could control beyond the missed calls, but it's still quite painful for Tampa Bay to have not gotten those calls.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Fall to Chiefs 30-24 in OT Despite Strong Fourth Quarter Comeback
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs' NFC South Rivals Fire Head Coach After Long Losing Streak
• Two Buccaneers Named to PFF's Midseason All-Pro Team
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Remains a Top Quarterback in the NFL
• Buccaneers TE Cade Otton a Bright Spot Amid Recent Struggles