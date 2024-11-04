Another Bucs Wide Receiver Out For Chiefs Game on MNF
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already very shorthanded at wide receiver with the absence of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin heading into Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. And now, just a few hours before kickoff on Monday, things are getting worse.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported ahead of the game Monday that Buccaneers wideout Jalen McMillan's pregame warmups didn't go well and that he will not play against the Chiefs. McMillan was listed as questionable on the injury report Saturday.
With McMillan out, the Bucs are truly scraping the bottom of the barrel at wideout. Buccaneers wide receiver Kameron Johnson is on injured reserve with an ankle injury himself, so the Bucs will likely be relying on names like Trey Palmer, Sterling Shepard, Ryan Miller and Marquez Callaway, the latter of whom only very recently joined the Bucs.
It was already an uphill battle to play the Chiefs, but that task will grow significantly harder on Monday night.
