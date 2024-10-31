Buccaneers Listed As Trade Candidate For Former Pro Bowl Cornerback
There are a multitude of areas where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can improve and one way of doing so is making an in-season trade before the NFL trade deadline kicks into effect on November 5th at 4:00 PM ET.
Some of the more concerning areas for the Bucs are at the linebacker and wide receiver positions but another area where the franchise could improve and likely would want to is at their cornerback position. Their regular starters, Zyon McCollum and Jamel Dean, are solid starting defenders but behind them, things get a little tricky, especially considering that Dean is on injured reserve.
As of now, undrafted rookie Tyrek Funderburk is manning down the opposite starting corner of McCollum but will return to a reserve role once Dean is back, Josh Hayes, Keenan Isaac, and occasionally nickel defender and safety Christian Izien. Needless to say, things aren't quite where they need to be for the secondary to be successful.
That is why Bleacher Report names the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a potential trade partner with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire former two-time Pro Bowler, Tre'Davious White.
READ MORE: Two Buccaneers Named to PFF's Midseason All-Pro Team
A former first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills, White succeeded early in his career making the Pro Bowl twice and earning All-Pro recognitions for one season. Since then, however, White has had trouble staying on the field due to injury and over the four games that he has started for LA, he hasn't produced nearly to the level he should, allowing an opposing passer rating of 138.4.
White has a high upside, but he isn't the shutdown guy he was early on in his career. The Buccaneers don't need another starting safety, but improving their depth with above-average talent and a will to fight and compete is something they could use especially after losing Bryce Hall early in the year for the season.
Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has a propensity for not making any moves at the trade deadline so it will be interesting to see if the organization does this time around as they still have a fairly decent chance of making the playoffs.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Chiefs HC Praises Buccaneers' Todd Bowles Ahead Of MNF Matchup
• Buccaneers Land Jets Wide Receiver in Proposed Trade
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Remains a Top Quarterback in the NFL
• Buccaneers TE Cade Otton a Bright Spot Amid Recent Struggles