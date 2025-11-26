Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield gives injury update as Cardinals game looms

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a bit of a tailspin. Not only have they dropped three games in a row, but they’ve lost four out of their last five overall.

READ MORE: Buccaneers' $14 million defender who's missed 4 games returns to practice Wednesday

To make matters worse, as the losses keep piling up, as do the injuries.

Baker Mayfield joins long list of injured Buccaneers

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) kneels on the field with an apparent injury against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The negative events that have plagued the Bucs this season officially culminated moments before halftime during the team’s embarrassing loss to the Rams on Sunday night when QB Baker Mayfield injured his left shoulder. As the final seconds of the first half ticked away, the Bucs' QB could be seen laying face down on the turf following a failed Hail Mary attempt. Shortly thereafter, Mayfield gingerly made his way to the tunnel with the help of trainers as he grasped his left shoulder, unable to return to the game.

Thankfully, the injury was not as serious as it looked. An MRI on Monday revealed that Mayfield had suffered a sprained AC joint with no structural damage and would be able to return to play sooner rather than later.

Will Mayfield play this week vs. the Cardinals?

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Mayfield met with the media where he discussed his status heading into this week’s contest vs. the Cardinals. When asked about the pain, Mayfield said it is "decreasing for sure... It's pain tolerance, management, at that point. See how it goes through the week and go from there. "

Mayfield also implied that his past experience dealing with an injury to this same shoulder may motivate him to take a more patient approach as opposed to rushing back too soon.

"Understanding that we have Teddy, and I've been in this spot before, in the non-throwing shoulder, and if it's going to hinder how I play, probably won't go," Mayfield said. "But won't know that until later in the week, getting practice reps, and seeing how that goes."

READ MORE: How far did Buccaneers fall in latest NFL power rankings after Week 12?

Based on his comments on Wednesday, it's obvious that Mayfield is willing to do what is best for the team — even if that means sitting out this week's game vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

"Every game, in my eyes, is a must-win playoff scenario. But understanding that if I sit one game out, and that provides me to be healthier for down the stretch, then that's how I'm going to look at it."

READ MORE: 3 things Bucs must fix in order to make playoffs

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Who is the Buccaneers' most valuable offseason trade asset?

• Buccaneers get good news with Baker Mayfield MRI results

• The Good, Bad and Ugly from Buccaneers' 34-7 loss to Rams

• Could the Bucs be getting back an important offensive weapon soon?