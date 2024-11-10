Bucky Irving TD Gives Buccaneers First Lead vs. San Francisco 49ers
Thanks to their exciting rookie running back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken over the lead vs. the San Francisco 49ers in what is a huge game in the NFC with playoff implications.
To cap off a strong drive, the elusive Irving took a pitch from Baker Mayfield before casually navigating his way through a sea of white and red jerseys right into the endzone.
It was a 12-yard touchdown run for the Bucs, and a variety of Tampa Bay blockers got in the right positions downfield to help pave the way for the former Oregon Duck.
Irving had a much bigger hand in the Bucs scoring drive than just the touchdown, as the elusive young back provided 32 yards rushing on the drive.
With each game that passes, it is becoming more and more apparent that Bucky's ability to make defenders miss in space is special. It's a big reason why he's already become a fan favorite in Tampa Bay.
