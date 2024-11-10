Bucs Gameday

Bucky Irving TD Gives Buccaneers First Lead vs. San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Bucky Irving continues to surprise defenders with his elusiveness.

Collin Haalboom

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Thanks to their exciting rookie running back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken over the lead vs. the San Francisco 49ers in what is a huge game in the NFC with playoff implications.

To cap off a strong drive, the elusive Irving took a pitch from Baker Mayfield before casually navigating his way through a sea of white and red jerseys right into the endzone.

It was a 12-yard touchdown run for the Bucs, and a variety of Tampa Bay blockers got in the right positions downfield to help pave the way for the former Oregon Duck.

Irving had a much bigger hand in the Bucs scoring drive than just the touchdown, as the elusive young back provided 32 yards rushing on the drive.

With each game that passes, it is becoming more and more apparent that Bucky's ability to make defenders miss in space is special. It's a big reason why he's already become a fan favorite in Tampa Bay.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Published
Collin Haalboom
COLLIN HAALBOOM

Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.

