Buccaneers make big decision on OC Josh Grizzard for 2026

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to stick with Todd Bowles as their head coach even after the late-season collapse that led to the Bucs missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Even though many were calling for Bowles' job, the Glazers decided to roll the dice with him for at least one more season with the expectation that major changes would be made across the rest of the coaching staff.

Moves are expected over the coming weeks, but the first domino has now fallen, as it was reported that the Buccaneers are moving on from first-year offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard.

Buccaneers move on from Grizzard

The former Miami Dolphins assistant-turned Bucs assistant under Liam Coen in 2024 got his chance at play calling for the first time in 2025. Unfortunately, Grizzard was not able to continue the magic that Coen left behind, with the offense struggling in many facets despite having a wealth of skill on the depth chart.

A product of both the Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan trees, Grizzard was expected to pick up right where Coen left off, but he was unable to capture anything similar. While at times, those first scripted plays were promising, as the game wore on, the offense worsened.

After being a top-five offense in almost every statistical category in 2024 under Coen, the offense drastically fell off under Grizzard. According to FOX Sports, the Buccaneers' offense ranked 21st overall with 320.4 ypg, 20th in passing offense (205.9 ypg), 21st in rushing offense (114.5 ypg), 17th in scoring offense (22.4 ppg), 23rd in redzone offense (54% TD rate) and 10th in third down offense (converting 41.2% of the time).

It was frustrating watching the Bucs offense try to sludge through the mud on a weekly basis with so many weapons at their disposal. Yes, injuries did not help the situation, but your job as the offensive coordinator is to make due with what is available to you, and Grizzard wasn't able to do much with anything that was given to him.

His conservative play-calling, mixed with obvious plays that the defense could key in on, didn't help matters. Grizzard was thought of as one of the up-and-coming coaches, but by being let go by the Bucs, there is no telling what might happen with his career.

With Grizzard now out in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers will be on the search for a new offensive coordinator for quarterback Baker Mayfield and company, making this the fourth different OC in as many years.

