Baker Mayfield Returns For Buccaneers Following Leg Injury Against Panthers
Just over halfway through the third quarter in a massive game for the Buccaneers in Carolina, quarterback Baker Mayfield spent several minutes down on the turf at Bank of America Stadium.
The injury happened on a play where Mayfield was sacked and aggressively thrown to the ground by Panthers' linebacker, Josey Jewell.
READ MORE: Mike Evans Makes Ridiculous One-Handed Touchdown Grab During Buccaneers-Panthers Game
Although it appeared as though the tackle by Jewell may have caused the injury, it was actually Jadeveon Clowney who inadvertantly stepped on Mayfield's right foot after the play that left the Bucs' quarterback in obvious pain.
After being helped off the field, Mayfield was immediately escorted to the medical tent on the Buccaneers' sideline to get treatement for what we can only assume is a right ankle injury. Meanwhile, backup quarterback Kyle Trask was sent in to the game.
But this is Baker Mayfield we're talking about. And after just a couple downs, Mayfield re-entered the game.
Unfortunately, Mayfield threw a brutal interception on his first snap after returning to the game. Whether or not his injury had something to do with the decision, we'll never know. But Mayfield is going to need to get his act together quickly in order to deliver the Bucs a much-needed victory in Carolina. He did help guide the offense on a touchdown drive on his next possession.
Tampa Bay leads 17-16 in the fourth quarter.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Panthers in Week 13
• Scouting The Opponent: Top Players Bucs Must Watch Against Panthers in Week 13
• Dave Canales Discusses Facing Todd Bowles, Liam Coen Ahead of First Game vs. Bucs
• Buccaneers Franchise Tackle in a League of His Own in One Key Category