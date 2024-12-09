Bucs Gameday

Best and Worst Graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Players vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The best and worst-graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive players in their win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Caleb Skinner

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates an interception of a ball intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) with cornerback Tyrek Funderburk (24) and linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates an interception of a ball intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) with cornerback Tyrek Funderburk (24) and linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their sights set on finishing strong and are now 3-0 following their bye week after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at home 28-13 to move into the top spot of the NFC South. They were able to accomplish this after the Atlanta Falcons dropped their game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

The Bucs' defense has been their Achilles heel this season as the team has struggled to find much cohesion largely due to not having the available bodies to play as one unit. Against the Raiders, the Bucs were without two linebackers and two safeties and saw All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. go down with a knee injury.

Despite being shorthanded, the Buccaneers' defense did what they should do against a struggling Raiders team, coming away with two sacks and an interception. They likely could have had more if not for some questionable decisions made by the refs and the booth.

The Bucs faced the Raiders who struggled to get much going on offense, being led by Aidan O'Connell, but he eventually was forced out of the game due to injury with Desmond Ridder taking over. While it wasn't pretty by any means the players who filled in for the injured guys played admirably and helped lead the Buccaneers to a win.

Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive players graded out in their 28-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, per PFF.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Still Trying to Figure Out How to Deal With Friday Injuries

Highest Graded:

1. CB Tykee Smith

Tykee Smit
Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) intercepts the ball from Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 90.9

2. OLB Chris Braswell

Chris Braswel
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Chris Braswell (43) defends during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 88.0

3. CB Tavierre Thomas

Tavierre Thoma
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) makes a catch defended by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 69.4

READ MORE: Buccaneers Divisional Rival Running Back Suffers Season Ending Injury

4. MLB Antonio Grier

Antonio Grie
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. (48) pressures Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 68.2

5. OLB Yaya Diaby

Yaya Diab
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) celebrates with defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) after recovering a fumble in overtime in overtime at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 67.8

Lowest Graded:

1. SS Antoine Winfield Jr.

Antoine Winfield Jr
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) and cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) leave the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 33.7

READ MORE: Star Buccaneers Defender Set to Miss Extended Time With Knee Injury

2. DE Anthony Nelson

Anthony Nelso
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) stripes Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) of the ball as safety Christian Izien (29) helps defend in overtime at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 51.2

3. CB Zyon McCollum

Zyon McCollu
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) tackles Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 52.6

4. OLB Jose Ramirez

PFF Grade: 53.7

5. DT Greg Gaines

Greg Gaine
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) and defensive end William Gholston (92) celebrate after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 55.9

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers Don NFC South Crown For First Time Since Week 5

• 3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs' 28-13 Win Over The Raiders

• Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Tykee Smith After Bucs' First INT Since Week 6

• Buccaneers Beat Raiders 28-13, Take First Place in NFC South

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News