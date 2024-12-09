Best and Worst Graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Players vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their sights set on finishing strong and are now 3-0 following their bye week after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at home 28-13 to move into the top spot of the NFC South. They were able to accomplish this after the Atlanta Falcons dropped their game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.
The Bucs' defense has been their Achilles heel this season as the team has struggled to find much cohesion largely due to not having the available bodies to play as one unit. Against the Raiders, the Bucs were without two linebackers and two safeties and saw All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. go down with a knee injury.
Despite being shorthanded, the Buccaneers' defense did what they should do against a struggling Raiders team, coming away with two sacks and an interception. They likely could have had more if not for some questionable decisions made by the refs and the booth.
The Bucs faced the Raiders who struggled to get much going on offense, being led by Aidan O'Connell, but he eventually was forced out of the game due to injury with Desmond Ridder taking over. While it wasn't pretty by any means the players who filled in for the injured guys played admirably and helped lead the Buccaneers to a win.
Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive players graded out in their 28-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, per PFF.
Highest Graded:
1. CB Tykee Smith
PFF Grade: 90.9
2. OLB Chris Braswell
PFF Grade: 88.0
3. CB Tavierre Thomas
PFF Grade: 69.4
4. MLB Antonio Grier
PFF Grade: 68.2
5. OLB Yaya Diaby
PFF Grade: 67.8
Lowest Graded:
1. SS Antoine Winfield Jr.
PFF Grade: 33.7
2. DE Anthony Nelson
PFF Grade: 51.2
3. CB Zyon McCollum
PFF Grade: 52.6
4. OLB Jose Ramirez
PFF Grade: 53.7
5. DT Greg Gaines
PFF Grade: 55.9
