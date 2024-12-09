Buccaneers Divisional Rival Running Back Suffers Season Ending Injury
One of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' three divisional rivals unfortunately saw a high draft pick take a big setback after their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales, formerly Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator, announced on Monday that running back Jonathon Brooks tore his ACL against the Eagles on Sunday, rendering him out for this season and potentially into next season. Brooks had already torn that same ACL last year as a member of the Texas Longhorns before the Panthers drafted him in the second round.
Brooks has only played in three games this year, one of which was against the Buccaneers in Week 13. Brooks had six carries for 18 yards and caught three passes for 23 yards during the contest, which the Panthers lost in overtime 26-23.
The news is brutal for Brooks, who had just returned from his ACL tear he suffered 13 months ago with the Longhorns. We wish him the best of luck in his recovery from the injury, which could likely take well into next season with his already-established injury h
READ MORE: Buccaneers Beat Raiders 28-13, Take First Place in NFC South
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Raiders
• Scouting The Opponent: Top Players Bucs Must Watch Against Raiders
• Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers vs Raiders
• Buccaneers Coach Liam Coen Unbothered by Lack of Deep Ball Success