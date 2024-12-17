Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) celebrates after a fumble recovery in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were looking to stay ahead of the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South crown and needed a win in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers in SoFi Stadium, and they got just that as they walked away with a thunderous 40-17 win.
The Bucs' defense has been the soft spot on this team for much of the 2024 season, but against the Chargers they showed out, limiting the efficient Chargers offense to just 17 points and barely 200 total yards on the day.
The Buccaneers' backup linebackers and safeties played admirably in the absence of their fellow teammates, while the defense as a whole limited the Chargers to 0/6 on third down and 0/2 on fourth down. The Bucs also came away with three sacks on injured Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and got back in the turnover column as Jamel Dean came away with an interception and Vi Jones forced a fumble that was recovered by Kaevon Merriweather.
Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive players graded out in their huge 40-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, per PFF.
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (16) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Vi Jones (53) defends during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 92.1
2. LB J.J. Russell
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell (51) looks on before their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 80.4
3. CB Jamel Dean
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) celebrates after a fumble recovery in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) celebrates with defensive back Ryan Neal (23) after an interception in the second half against the Tennessee Titans Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 78.1
5. OLB Chris Braswell
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Chris Braswell (43) catches a pass during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 72.8
Lowest Graded:
1. CB Tykee Smith
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates an interception of a ball intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) with cornerback Tyrek Funderburk (24) and linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 36.8
3. DE Anthony Nelson
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Gus Edwards (4) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 47.6
4. SS Christian Izien
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) takes the field against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 52.9
5. DT Greg Gaines
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) and defensive end William Gholston (92) celebrate after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 54.2
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole