Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Hits 2 Milestones in Chargers Win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got out of Los Angeles with a massive 40-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, but quarterback Baker Mayfield left the stadium with a few milestones of his own.
Mayfield had a day, completing 81% of his passes for 288 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. In doing so, he joins (some, at least) elite company — he's now one of three Buccaneers quarterbacks, along with Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, to throw for 30 or more touchdowns in a game.
He also hit a personal milestone, though. With this game, Mayfield has now hit 30 or more touchdowns for the first time in his own career, with the next closest coming last year when he threw 28. Mayfield's four touchdown passes contributed to a massive day for Tampa Bay, where he found three different players for scores across the game.
Mayfield will look to keep adding to his total when he faces off against the Dallas Cowboys on the road next week in Week 16.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Names Current Receiver He'd Most Like to Play With
• Bucs Have Proven They Can Beat the Best, But a Lack of Consistency is Troubling
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles' Son Enters Transfer Portal from Georgia Bulldogs
• Buccaneers Post-College Football Regular Season Mock Draft Round-Up