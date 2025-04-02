Big Buccaneers free agent signing reveals new jersey number
Haason Reddick will be wearing a new number when he formally takes the field as one of the newest members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Reddick signed this offseason with the team on a one-year deal for $14 million. Despite a challenging 2024 season with the Jets, Reddick is looking to rebound from this and make an impact with his new team.
On Tuesday, It was reported that Reddick has selected No. 5 as his jersey number for the 2025 season.
Throughout his career, Reddick has worn multiple jersey numbers, including No. 7 and No. 43.
Five is a number Reddick didn’t even have the choice to wear earlier in his NFL career. Before a new rule in 2021, NFL linebackers weren't allowed to wear single-digit numbers. In 2022, a rule was passed expanding it to allow linebackers to wear single digits.
Dating back to the 2020 season, Reddick has posted four seasons with double-digit sacks, tied for the second-most in the NFL and trailing only Myles Garrett (five).
General Manager Jason Licht talked of the team’s excitement after signing the veteran outside linebacker.
“We’re excited to add a competitor like Haason, who has proven himself to be among the league’s most-impactful pass rushers. His ability to get after the quarterback and disrupt offenses is exactly what we were looking to add to our defense,” said Licht. “He is a defensive playmaker who has a familiarity with our defensive scheme and possesses a unique pass rushing skillset that will be a great fit for us.”
Reddick could have a lasting impact on the team with the right attitude. Fans will look to see if he can add to this Buccaneers pass rush.
