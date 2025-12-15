Footage reveals Raiders star Maxx Crosby yelling at former Bucs Pro Bowler

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in desperation mode to make the playoffs in 2025 and are continually looking to find the right group to bring Lombardi Trophy number three back to the city.

This season doesn't appear to be the one where it will happen, as they lack high-level production at many different positions. During the Bucs' last Super Bowl run in 2020, there was an elite level of play all over the field, including from linebacker Devin White.

White was a catalyst for the Bucs' defense, but eventually things fell apart between the two, leading White on the hunt for a new team before landing with the Las Vegas Raiders this season. White has seen plenty of playing time in Sin City, but it doesn't appear things are going all that well with the Raiders currently at 2-12, and a recent video shows star pass rusher Maxx Crosby laying into the former Bucs' Pro Bowler.

Devin White hears it from Maxx Crosby

It's hard to decipher exactly what words Crosby had for White in that moment, but from reading the replies and trying to read his lips, it had something to do with White perhaps not setting the edge and allowing a big play.

White's career has fallen drastically since winning a ring with the Buccaneers back in 2020, but it was thought that he might have found a solid spot in Vegas. He has played and started in a majority of the games for the Raiders and even currently leads the league in tackles with 149, according to FOX Sports.

While it's nice to lead the league in tackles, it doesn't always give the full story. The Raiders are awful, and the reason for White having so many tackles is likely due to teams being able to get past the first line of defense or having to chase down players in open space.

The Raiders lack a lot, but one constant has been the leadership of Crosby. He is trying to get the most out of his teammates, but sometimes it will go in one ear and out the other. We have seen this with White in the past, not living up to the hype while having everything at his disposal to do so, so it will be interesting to see what happens with him come this upcoming offseason.

