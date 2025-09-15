Buccaneers admit big issue before facing Texans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in action in Week 2 on Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans, who are looking for their first win of the season.
The Texans lost 14-9 against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, so Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum is expecting them to come back with a vengeance at home in Week 2.
"Teams who hit blunders in the first week, you know that in Week 2, that is all they are thinking about. They are thinking about starting fast, getting back into it and getting back on track. So, we know we are going to get the Texans' best," McCollum said.
"They have a bunch of leaders over there — defensively and on offense with C.J. Stroud, who is going to make sure that he is holding everybody accountable. We have to take that and not get comfortable at all. We need to go into their place and get that playoff atmosphere — it is on Monday night, which has a history of us not being able to show up when the bright lights are on. This is the perfect opportunity in a new year and new team to kind of set the tone in that aspect."
Stroud presents challenge for Bucs
McCollum isn't the only one aware of what Stroud can bring to the table. After facing them in his rookie year in 2023, Buccaneers run game coordinator Larry Foote has been studying him a little extra in preparation for the game.
"Stroud is one of the best quarterbacks in the league; he's shown that in just a short time. They've got weapons. I know they didn't fare well last week, and those guys are going to come in ready to go Monday night," Foote said.
Stroud has thrived when he has an offensive line that can protect him. However, the Texans are weak in that area, so the Bucs need to strike while the iron is hot.
If Stroud has limited time to throw, it will keep the Texans' offense stagnant. That's the key for the Bucs if they want to win the game.
Kickoff between the Bucs and Texans is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
