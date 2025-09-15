Bucs named possible landing spot for Dolphins’ $27 million ex-first rounder
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had some problems with their pass rush for the past few years. They've made a move to address those problems this offseason, but could they make another before the trade deadline?
Pro Football Network certainly thinks they could. They recently released an article going over seven NFL trade candidates, and one of them was Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips — a player they named a best fit for the Buccaneers.
Could the Buccaneers trade for Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips?
PFN named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys as potential suitors for Philips — here's what they had to say about him as a trade prospect in Miami:
"Hill may not be the only Dolphins trade candidate if things start to get away from the AFC East squad. Pass rusher Jaelan Phillips is playing out his fifth-year option on his rookie deal and will command a serious contract this offseason. If the Dolphins start to tank, a full rebuild could be in order, and re-signing Phillips won’t make sense.
The former Miami Hurricanes star had 22.0 sacks in his first three seasons, but injuries have taken their toll, and he had just one last year. Now healthy again, Phillips could help bolster a contender’s pass rush."
This doesn't make a lot of sense for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay already invested a lot of money into its pass rush this offseason after signing Haason Reddick to a one-year deal worth $14 million, and he delivered in Week 1 of the NFL season — Reddick was one of the NFL's most productive pass rushers by pressure rate in Week 1.
Combine him with a player like Yaya Diaby, another high-pressure edge rusher, and you don't need to trade for Phillips. He also has an extensive injury history, suffering both a knee injury and an Achilles tendon tear, and he doesn't have any sacks so far in 2025 after two games playing for the Dolphins. This wouldn't be a Jason Licht move to make for the Buccaneers, so consider it very unlikely for this season.
