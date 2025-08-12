Buccaneers add depth on defense with intriguing signing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are continuing to make changes to their 90-man roster as the preseason moves on. Two weeks from today, teams around the league will be forced to cut down to 53 players, meaning the next two exhibition games are major evaluation points.
Injuries have piled up in the defensive backfield as of late, with rookie cornerback Benjamin Morrison, veteran cornerback Bryce Hall, and undrafted rookie cornerback Roman Parodie missing practice to begin the week.
That has the Buccaneers looking to add depth at the position with the team traveling to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers this weekend.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Intriguing Cornerback
Tampa Bay signed undrafted rookie cornerback JayVian Farr to its roster on Monday after waiving quarterback Michael Pratt and kicker Ryan Coe.
Farr participated in the Buccaneers' rookie minicamp following the 2025 NFL Draft. He wasn't retained at the time but now the team is giving him another look.
An intriguing defender who played his college ball at the D2 level for Augustana University, Farr was named first-team all-conference in 2024 after totaling 21 tackles, one tackle for loss, six pass deflections, and one interception.
Farr led the Augies to three NSIC championships. In 46 career games, he recorded 99 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 21 pass deflections, and three interceptions.
At his Pro Day, Farr posted a 4.44 40-yard dash, 6.97 3-cone drill, and 36-inch vertical.
The 5-foot-9, 192-pound defensive back could make his debut with the Buccaneers on Saturday night.
Injuries In Defensive Backfield Don't Appear To Be Too Serious
Though the depth of Tampa Bay's defense is being tested in the middle of August, this shouldn't cause much worry for the regular season.
Morrison will likely miss the remainder of the preseason due to a hamstring injury. The Buccaneers are being cautious with the fourth-round pick after a hip ailment forced him out for the majority of the 2024 campaign at Notre Dame.
Hall and Parodie were both on the field for Tampa Bay's 29-7 victory against the Tennessee Titans last Saturday. Parodie returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown late in the game.
READ MORE: Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles reveals Week 2 preseason plan for starters
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Todd Bowles gives Buccaneers fans great news with new injury update
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles says injured free agent acquisition could return soon
• 3 takeaways from the Buccaneers' big preseason win over the Titans
• Buccaneers early draft pick to miss rest of preseason due to injury