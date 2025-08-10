Buccaneers early draft pick to miss rest of preseason due to injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers felt like they got themselves a steal when they selected Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Had it not been for a hip surgery that ended his junior season after just six games, most experts believe Morrison would have been a first round pick.
READ MORE: Buccaneers RB injured in preseason game against Titans
Although Morrison's play throughout Bucs training camp would indicate that he has recovered quite nicely from that hip surgery, it was reported by Joe Bucs Fan on Saturday night that the talented young corner would miss the entire preseason as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
According to Joe Bucs Fan, Jason Licht participated in an interview with the Buccaneers radio network just prior to kickoff of Saturday's preseason game at Raymond James Stadium vs. the Tennessee TItans. When asked about his rookie corner's hamstring injury, the Bucs' GM indicated that Morrison would not be playing during the preseason, but "hopefully back for the regular season".
Benjamin Morrison hasn't escaped the injury bug quite yet
It's a tough break for a young player who has been forced to miss so many football games over the past year due to injury, but the good news is that it doesn't sound like anything too serious.
Still, preseason snaps are incredibly valuable for rookie players. Especially someone like Morrison who likely felt quite rusty to begin with, having missed so much time dating back to his final season in South Bend.
Temper early expectations for talented rookie CB
Although it's impossible to deny the talent that Benjamin Morrison possesses, it's important to consider the context of his situation before expecting too much from him early in his NFL career. Many fans have been clamoring for an injection of talent into the Buccaneers' secondary, especially after last season where a lack of depth at the cornerback position proved to be a fatal flaw.
Although Morrison has the ability, and plenty of expectations, to develop into a starting corner at the NFL level, patience must be practiced in regards to his development. At just 21 years of age, not only is Morrison still very young, but his lack of experience due to injury all but ensures his transition to becoming a starting caliber CB the NFL will be a tough one.
Thankfully for the Bucs, both Zyon McCollum and Jamel Dean are two very capable cornerbacks with plenty of big game experience. As long as they can stay healthy, head coach Todd Bowles will have no problem relying on them as his starting outside corners, especially early in the season.
That luxury should afford Benjamin Morrison all the time he needs to not only get back to 100% healthy for the start of his rookie season, but some valuable veterans to lean on, and help ease his adjustment to life as an NFL player.
READ MORE: Buccaneers make surprising uniform change ahead of 2025 season
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Why Baker Mayfield says this one group is going to shock everyone
• Why ESPN thinks very low of Buccaneers coaching staff
• Buccaneers GM Jason Licht gives update on Tristan Wirfs' status
• Buccaneers rookie compared to recent Hall of Fame inductee