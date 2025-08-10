Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles says injured free agent acquisition could return soon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't been able to see much of linebacker Anthony Walker this offseason after acquiring him in free agency from the Miami Dolphins, but Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said Sunday that he could make his return sooner rather than later.
The Buccaneers enjoyed a 29-7 preseason victory over the Tennessee Titans to kick off the final frame of the offseason, and quite a few second-string players saw some action in an effort to get used to Todd Bowles' defensive system and his game flow. Walker was not among those players, as he's been dealing with what Bowles described as a lower leg injury for most of the offseason. Bowles was asked about a number of injured players potentially returning to practice soon — specifically Walker, LT Tristan Wirfs, WR Chris Godwin Jr., QB Michael Pratt and NT Desmond Watson — and the only player he mentioned as a possibility to get back to it soon was Walker.
"Walker is close," Bowles told media.
Anthony Walker Jr. set to finally make training camp debut
The Buccaneers brought Walker in this offseason in hopes of bolstering a linebacker room that is weaker than most positional groups on the team. The Bucs re-signed linebacker Lavonte David, and he'll pair alongside 2023 draft pick SirVocea Dennis to serve as the team's pair of starters — Walker is a rotational piece that has been known for his coverage ability, and he could serve the team well as another option on specific downs or in relief of an injured player. Last year, Walker had 68 combined tackles and one interception with the Dolphins.
When Walker returns to the fold at practice — hopefully in the coming days, it would seem — he'll return to a linebacker room and team that he said during training camp he'd like to finish his NFL career in.
“I’ve been on some really good teams. I love the way they do things here from top to bottom. All the guys, the coaches, the offensive coaches, defensive coaches – it’s a real family organization here. I’m excited to be here. I told Lavonte I want to finish my career here so I’m excited to just join it and play my role in helping this team win.”
The Buccaneers will hold one practice in Tampa Bay on Monday before heading to Pittsburgh to hold joint practice and then a game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
