3 takeaways from the Buccaneers' big preseason win over the Titans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were looking to start their season strong on Saturday, and they did just that with a decisive 29-7 win over the Tennessee Titans in their first preseason game.
The starters didn't do too much, with only a select few rookies who will be getting the start in the regular season getting some reps — but the Bucs looked strong in numerous areas, and it was work they could build on as they continue into the final frame of the offseason. Here are three takeways from that game as the team moves on to Pittsburgh next week:
Buccaneers' running game shines
Tampa Bay's rushing game appeared quite a bit, rushing the ball 41 times for 178 yards. That's an average of 4.3 yards per carry, and the Bucs also had two touchdowns on the ground — one from running back Sean Tucker and one from RB Owen Wright. Wright, in particular, had to wait his turn, as he had two touchdowns called back due to holding before finally punching one in at the end of the night.
Todd Bowles was asked about the run game after the matchup, and he had a lot of positive things to say about how the Bucs pounded the rock.
"I was especially pleased in the second half when they know you're going to run it and you can still run it," Bowles said. "That says a lot about those guys grinding in there."
The Bucs looked good on the ground Saturday, and that was without running back Bucky Irving. There was one unfortunate caveat, though — RB Rachaad White appeared to injure his groin and will need to undergo some tests.
Kyle Trask bounces back for Buccaneers
Kyle Trask has had a bit of a rough camp so far this offseason, missing some throws and dirting far more balls than he should have. That being said, he came back in a big way on Saturday, and it went a long way to prove that he can still be a valuable quarterback in a game-time situation.
Trask went 12 for 16 and threw for 129 yards, netting him a 98.2 passer rating on the day. He didn't throw a touchdown, but he did manage the game well and got the Bucs offense in positions to score. It was a strong effort from Trask, and he'll probably get another chance to show his stuff in these two remaining preseason games.
Buccaneers UDFAs win the day
It was a big outing for the team's undrafted agents, both from this year and in years past. Linebackers Nick Jackson and John Bullock from this year's UDFA class worked together to get a pick, with Bullock tipping a pass to Jackson — UDFA DB J.J Roberts did much the same to help a UDFA from last year, Tyrek Fundebrurk, bring in an interception, Lastly, UDFA DB Roman Parodie scored some points on a pick six, putting the capstone on a big preseason win.
The Buccaneers have gotten a lot of production out of UDFAs in recent years (DB Christian Izien is a great example), and it seems like that trend could continue heading into this year. A few players stood out on Saturday, but this group of UDFA defenders really stole the show.
READ MORE: Bucs Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski makes big career move
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• 3 rookies to watch in Saturday's Buccaneers-Titans preseason game
• Buccaneers' Mike Evans lands high on 2025 NFL Top 100
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles identifies area of improvement after Titans joint practice
• NFL analyst, former Buccaneers QB has high praise for rookie Emeka Egbuka