Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield sends message ahead of Eagles showdown

Mayfield and the Buccaneers have an opportunity to make a statement against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a 3-0 start.

It hasn't come without plenty of drama as the Buccaneers became the first team in the Super Era to pull off game-winning scores in the final minute of the fourth quarter in their first three games.

That's what makes football fun though, right? The twists and turns, especially if they ultimately lead to victories.

The road only gets tougher from here as Tampa Bay will host the defending champions on Sunday afternoon. The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing some momentum into Raymond James Stadium as they are also undefeated.

In fact, the Eagles have won their last nine games (including playoffs) dating back to December 22, 2024.

That isn't stopping Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield from looking for a potential statement against Philadelphia.

Mayfield Sends Message Before Facing Off With Eagles

Baker Mayfield
Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

On Monday, Mayfield fired off a message on social media. The Pro Bowl signal-caller made it clear the Buccaneers have shifted their focus to the Eagles after nearly blowing a big lead against the New York Jets.

It was a calm and cool statement from Mayfield, letting the fanbase know he can't wait to see them this weekend.

"First game back home in Tampa, big W," Mayfield wrote on Instagram. "On to the next one. See y’all this Sunday — same time & place."

Mayfield hasn't missed a beat from last year early in 2025. Through three games, he's completed 61/99 passes for 615 yards with six touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's added 12 rushes for 116 yards.

It's been a revolving door on the offensive line for Tampa Bay. Multiple starters are out of the lineup but there is hope that All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs could make his season debut against the Eagles.

The Buccaneers have a reason to be confident. They were one of three teams to defeat Philadelphia during the regular season last year.

Tampa Bay pulled off a decisive 33-16 victory as Mayfield threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns. The Buccaneers held the Eagles to 227 yards and stopped the vaunted tush push.

Since that loss, Philadelphia has won 19 of its last 20 games (including playoffs).

