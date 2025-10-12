Buccaneers break past multiple injuries to beat 49ers in huge NFC victory
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended up with no starting skill position players midway through their game against the San Francisco 49ers, but it was no problem — they won the game anyway.
The Bucs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-19 in their most complete win of the season to move to 5-1. Here's how it went down:
Bucs get ahead in the first quarter
The Buccaneers punted on their first drive, continuing their streak of not scoring on the opening drive this year. The 49ers kicked off their drive, and disaster struck when quarterback Mac Jones threw an interception to Kindle Vildor, setting the Bucs up at the 12. The Bucs cashed in, punching the ball in on a Rachaad White touchdown, going up 7-0.
The 49ers tried again and it looked like it was gonna be a big drive after Kendrick Bourne caught a 41-yard pass, but the Bucs defense was able to stifle the 49ers and force them to kick, making it 7-3. The Bucs had another shot with the ball but weren't able to push past their second set of downs, so they punted back to the 49ers.
The 49ers punted back to the Bucs with 1:30 left in the first quarter, and the Bucs punted back to the 49ers as the quarter ran out.
Bucs continue success in second quarter
The 49ers kicked off the second quarter by marching all the way down the field and scoring on a short Christian McCaffrey run, going up 10-7 on the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers responded, though, marching down the field and getting a rushing TD of their own with Sean Tucker from nine yards out, going back up 14-10.
The 49ers got another splash play in the pass game, this time to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 19-yard shot, but they were stopped by the Bucs defense and had to kick a 54-yard field goal to narrow the lead to 14-13. The Bucs had two minutes to score before the half ended.
The Bucs cashed in when Baker Mayfield found a wide-open Kameron Johnson for his first career catch, and it went for a touchdown. The Bucs went for two and didn't get it, so they were up 20-13 with 44 seconds left in the half.
The 49ers drove down the field and kicked a field goal with two seconds left, so both teams went into the half 20-16 with the Bucs in the lead.
Bucs go up by eight in the third quarter
The 49ers led a ridiculously long drive to start the third quarter, bleeding the clock all the way down to 7:27. They couldn't get in the end zone, though, and so they kicked a field goal to narrow Tampa Bay's lead to 20-19. The Bucs responded on a long eight-play drive of their own, culminating in a 45-yard touchdown grab from Tez Johnson on an unbelievable catch to make it 27-19.
The 49ers had the ball as the third quarter died down, and they got past midfield before it ended.
Buccaneers seal the win in the fourth quarter
The Bucs started off big in the fourth quarter when Lavonte David sacked Mac Jones on third and long to force a punt. The Buccaneers got the ball back inside their own 20 with the chance to lead a long drive and do some damage. Unfortunately, Chase McLaughlin's 49-yard field goal attempt was no good, and they came away with no points.
The 49ers lead another long drive (helped by a running into the kicker penalty from the Bucs' special teams), but on a 4th & 6, Mac Jones threw an interception that went to Jamel Dean. That stopped the 49ers from driving and gave the Bucs the ball back with just under six minutes to go.
The Bucs bled the clock down all the way to 1:55 before kicking a field goal to go up 11, 30-19. That would seal it, as the 49ers didn't have enough time to respond, and the Bucs won the game to move to 5-1.
