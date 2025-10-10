Buccaneers defensive position group banged up again ahead of 49ers game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a brutal break in the secondary against the Seattle Seahawks, but they were able to get the win despite the slew of injuries to the room. Now, unfortunately, it seems like they're going to have to make do with a patchwork secondary yet again this week.
The Bucs are set to face off against the San Francisco 49ers, and they will once again be down a number of secondary players. Todd Bowles spoke with the media on Friday, and he confirmed that cornerback Benjamin Morrison is still out for Sunday's contest, but CB Zyon McCollum, whom he mentioned was in play for the 49ers game, will also be out.
Tampa Bay will once again deal with an injured secondary room, and how the Bucs approach it after their game against Seattle could be interesting.
Jamel Dean returns, but other Bucs DBs out
McCollum was the lone starting cornerback on the field when the Bucs played the Seahawks, but he re-aggravated a thumb injury that he had gotten a procedure on, so he'll be out vs. San Francisco. Now, though, Jamel Dean is back after missing the Seattle game, so the Bucs are in a similar situation.
There is one positive, though. Defensive back Christian Izien, who has experience at safety and nickel, will be back in action this week after missing last week. That's an added body who can help the Bucs re-arrange their secondary a bit easier.
The Bucs will also make use of cornerback Kindle Vildor, who played 56% of the team's defensive snaps against the Seahawks and can contribute as an outside corner. Izien can play nickel and outside, so the team could put less of a burden on Vildor, if they wished to.
The Buccaneers will face the 49ers, who are also suffering some significant injuries, at 4:25 on Sunday.
