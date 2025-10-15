Buccaneers fans are going to love what Tom Brady just said
It is 2025, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are five seasons removed from winning their second-ever Super Bowl.
The Buccaneers are now in search of their third Lombardi Trophy and have gotten off to a fantastic start to this season as they look to pave their way towards a trip to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, come February.
The Bucs reached their last Super Bowl on the back of quarterback Tom Brady and one of the league's best defenses, and it appears they are following that same mold here just a few seasons later with the defense making a huge improvement from a season ago and Baker Mayfield playing at an MVP level.
Tampa Bay is atop the NFC at 5-1 and has started to garner plenty of attention, including from their aforementioned star QB Tom Brady, who has the Bucs as the best team in the entire NFL following their Week 6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Brady's Bucs back atop power rankings
READ MORE: Buccaneers’ Monday Night Football game against the Lions just got tougher
Shake and Bake is right, Brady. Mayfield has been on a heater to begin his 2025 campaign, and he has been doing so while missing all of his key playmakers for portions of the season. Mayfield currently is a top MVP candidate and is a top performer at his position in many statistical categories despite missing Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, Bucky Irving, Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke.
Mayfield has been tremendous while having to find ways to make the offense productive with guys like Sterling Shepard, Kameron Johnson, Tez Johnson and Ryan Miller. It's not a knock on those players — in fact, they have actually stepped up big time when called upon, but more so a testament to how well Mayfield is playing, even with backups.
While much of the onus for the Bucs' success can be placed on the shoulders of Mayfield, their defense has improved drastically from a season ago. Coverage has become more sticky, pressures are finally starting to get home and the Bucs are finally starting to win the turnover battle that plagued them the past couple of seasons.
Things are going well for the Bucs at the moment, and they could continue to trend upwards if they start getting some of their key guys back as Brady called for in his power rankings. Tampa Bay will look to continue its early-season momentum in a pivotal NFC matchup when it takes on the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.
READ MORE: Stephen A. Smith drops bold take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Former Buccaneers quarterback pursued by Colts
• Former rival QB shocks fans by naming Buccaneers as his top NFL team
• Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles just topped a Super Bowl coach in impressive metric
• Lions’ $6 million star battling NFL for chance to face Buccaneers