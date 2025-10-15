Buccaneers’ Monday Night Football game against the Lions just got tougher
The Detroit Lions are set to (likely, depending on appeal) lose a key player against the Buccaneers in defensive back Brian Branch, but it's looking like they'll get one back in defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
The Buccaneers are set to face the Lions on Monday Night Football this week, and when they do, they'll likely go up against one of Detroit's better players from last year in McNeill. McNeill tore his ACL in Week 15 last year and has been steadily making his way back in his 21-day practice window, and now, per head coach Dan Campbell, he's set to make his debut against Tampa Bay.
Buccaneers must keep an eye on Alim McNeill
Tampa Bay's three interior linemen — Ben Bredeson, Graham Barton, and whoever is set to replace the injured Luke Haggard — will have to watch McNeill. McNeill was having a strong season before he tore his ACL, putting up 25 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
The Buccaneers have injuries everywhere, so this should be no surprise, but McNeill will present a problem to Tampa Bay's banged-up offensive line. He boasted a PFF grade of 79.6 last year and was particularly a strong pass rusher, grading out at 77.1. Quarterback Baker Mayfield will need to get the ball out quickly, but he's been playing at an MVP level this year, so the Lions should expect him to operate well both in and out of the pocket.
The Bucs will be getting back some injured players of their own. The team hopes to have wideout Mike Evans and cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Zyon McCollum practicing — if that's the case, the team's wide receiving corps and cornerback corps should get a much-needed boost, making both units healthier than they were in Week 6 when the Bucs got a decisive win over the 49ers.
Should the Bucs beat Alim and Detroit on Monday, they'll move to 6-1 with yet another crucial NFC tiebreaker in the bag. If they don't, they'll drop to 5-2 and become tied with Detroit as the NFC's top dog.
The Bucs and Lions will play at Ford Field on Monday night at 7 p.m.
