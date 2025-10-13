Buccaneers stand alone in NFC after huge win over 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with a slew of injuries to their offense and defense, but it hasn't mattered — Tampa Bay is 5-1, and now, they're officially one of the best teams in the National Football League.
The Buccaneers beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday 30-19 (the first time Todd Bowles has done so as head coach of the Bucs and the first time quarterback Baker Mayfield has ever done so in his career). The win was a big one for eventual playoff seeding down the line, but it was also a big one for right now, because it put the Bucs at the top of their conference.
With the Detroit Lions' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buccaneers are officially the No. 1 team in the NFC with a 5-1 record. They're also tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the best overall record in the NFL (and hope to be tied with the Buffalo Bills after the Bills play the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night).
Buccaneers are king of the hill, but there's still a long way to go
Given that the Buccaneers have had so many injuries this season, a 5-1 record and complete control of the NFC is huge. That being said, there's quite a long way to go, and there are still some tough opponents to play for the rest of the. year.
Tampa Bay has a big game against the Lions coming up on Monday Night Football next week. They'll still be kings of the NFC even if they lose, as they'll get the Lions on a tiebreaker if both teams end up 5-2, but a win over the Lions would fell another potential competitor for playoff seeding down the line and help build even more momentum into the bye week.
The Bucs will play the New Orleans Saints, currently sitting at 1-5, for their second divisional game of the year before they have their bye week in Week 9. After their bye week, they'll still have a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, who look to be another NFC contender.
The Bucs will face off against the Lions at 7 p.m. on Monday night.
