Baker Mayfield gets robbed as Patrick Mahomes jumps him in ridiculous MVP odds
What the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done during the first stage of the 2025 NFL season is nothing short of impressive. Despite missing key pieces on both sides of the ball, the Buccaneers have grinded their way to a 5-1 record, with the efforts largely on the back of star quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Following the most productive season of his professional career, Mayfield hasn't missed a beat through six games. That's notable considering the moment of talent out of the lineup.
In Sunday's victory against the 49ers, Mayfield didn't have the services of wide receiver Mike Evans, wide receiver Chris Godwin, running back Bucky Irving, right guard Cody Mauch, or right tackle Luke Goedeke. Plus, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was injured during the course of the game.
READ MORE: Huge break for Buccaneers as Lions lose star player to suspension
No one must've told Mayfield, as he promptly completed 17/23 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns, adding in some timely scrambles in the process. It was the second consecutive game where the former No. 1 overall pick completed more than 70% of his passes.
The performances still aren't getting Mayfield the respect he deserves across the league.
Baker Mayfield Remains Behind Two Other Quarterbacks In MVP Race
Mayfield and his group of misfit toys are tied for the best record in the league. All three phases of the game have shown up for the Buccaneers in important moments, but this team would be nowhere without its quarterback.
At this point, Mayfield is establishing himself as a legitimate contender for the NFL's MVP. He'll face plenty of tough competition moving into the final two-thirds of the regular season.
Mayfield has the third-best odds (+470) to bring home the hardware according to DraftKings, trailing Buffalo's Josh Allen (+185) and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes (+225).
Mahomes moved from +470 to +225 following Kansas City's win against Detroit. Mayfield did have a big jump from +700 to +470.
To this point, Mayfield has outperformed Mahomes and Allen. He's thrown one more touchdown pass than both of them, along with one less than interception than Mahomes and three fewer than Allen.
Mayfield will have to keep his strong play going. On the season, he's completed 129/195 passes for 1,663 yards with 12 touchdowns to one interception while rushing 22 times for 158 yards.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to action on Monday, October 20, against the Detroit Lions.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield receives NSFW message from NBA superstar
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers have major problem on offensive line
• Former NFL QB's top 5 MVP list has a big Buccaneers surprise
• Buccaneers’ star Emeka Egbuka suffers injury that ends his game against 49ers
• Buccaneers hopeful to have offensive starter back before end of season