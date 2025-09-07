Buccaneers’ Haason Reddick knows he needs to be relentless against the Falcons
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, both teams will be dealing with key injuries at the tackle position.
The Bucs will be without All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs, while the Falcons will be without both their starting right tackle, Kaleb McGary, and his backup Storm Norton. That will thrust Elijah Wilkinson into action, and while the nine-year pro has several starts under his belt at the position, it hasn’t always been pretty. In fact, in 19 starts at right tackle in 2019 and 2020 with the Denver Broncos, he allowed 50 pressures and 12 sacks.
All that is to say, Wilkinson likely won’t be asked to block the Bucs’ big free agent signing, Haason Reddick, by himself, and that's something Reddick is expecting.
“They’ll probably slide to my side, and chip into my side,” said Reddick. “When you’re down your starter and your backup, and now you’re on your third-string tackle, that’s pretty much what's going to happen. They’re going to try to do what they can to try to get him as much help as needed over there. I expect a lot of full slide to my side and a lot of chipping.”
However, that’s something Reddick is used to. Prior to last year, he was a double-digit sack artist for four straight seasons, making two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro team. He’s seen his fair share of double teams and chips and knows what it takes to receive them and still make an impact.
“Just being relentless,” Reddick said about what it takes to get off double teams. “Relentless effort at the end of the day, that’s all you can do on those types of plays. You try to hurry up and dominate the tight end to the best of your ability, but at the end of the day, when you’re getting the chip, it’s just about the refusal to be blocked and staying active.”
Reddick knows that on those plays where he’s receiving extra attention, that means a bigger opportunity for third-year edge rusher Yaya Diaby to make his impact felt. Reddick came into the Bucs building ready to share his wisdom with the Bucs pass rushing room, equipped with clips where he thought they could most improve. He’s excited to see that growth play out on the field, especially with Diaby, who has impressed him after training camp.
“Just his growth,” Reddick said. “During training camp, we did a lot of watching each guy's film from previous years, and I got to see what kind of rusher he was his first two years when he got into the league, and to see where he's progressed, it's so much better. He's better at using his hands, understanding angles. I never put expectations on anybody, but I think it will be a really big year for him.”
The impact of the Reddick signing has already paid dividends off the field and in the locker room, but he’ll finally get his chance to show what he can do on Sunday. And when he’s getting the extra attention, that will open up things for everyone else, that is, if his relentless refusal to be unblockable lets anyone else make a play.
