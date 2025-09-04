Former Buccaneers All-Pro explains why Bucs are biggest threat to Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might not be the first team that comes to mind when talking about NFC contenders, but former Bucs great Gerald McCoy is making the case.
On a recent appearance on NFL Gameday, McCoy boldly predicted that the Buccaneers are the team the Philadelphia Eagles should fear the most.
His reasoning? Tampa Bay has proven to be a matchup problem for quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.
Matchup history favors Tampa Bay
McCoy pointed out that Hurts has struggled in his career when facing Todd Bowles’ defense.
"It's a matchup problem. This game is about matchups and Jalen Hurts has struggled versus Todd Bowles. Jalen Hurts is 1-4 versus the Buccaneers," McCoy said. That’s a stat that jumps off the page, considering Hurts has been one of the NFC’s most consistent winners the last few years.
The Bucs’ ability to pressure Hurts and force him into mistakes has been the difference, and Bowles’ scheme seems to give him more problems than most. The most recent example where both teams were healthy came in the 2023 playoffs when the Eagles lost in Tampa Bay 32-9 in the wildcard where Hurts struggled. For Tampa Bay, it’s proof that they can compete with one of the conference’s heavyweights.
Why this year’s Bucs Could be even better
It’s not just history on Tampa Bay’s side, though. McCoy believes Tampa made real improvements that make them even more dangerous in 2025.
For starters, Mike Evans has praised the depth of the receiver group.
"Mike Evans said that this is the best wide receiver room he's been a part of," McCoy shared.
That’s a big deal coming from a player who has lined up with plenty of talent during his Hall of Fame-caliber career.
On defense, the Bucs invested heavily in fixing weak spots and McCoy pointed specifically to their pass rush.
"So what do you go out and do? You go out and get a Haason Redick who might have a little vendetta versus the Eagles," McCoy said, referring to the addition of Haason Reddick, one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers.
In the end, McCoy gives his final reason why he believes why the Bucs are in good position.
"I just believe that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles is a bad matchup for them. And I believe the Buccaneers can knock the Eagles off."
For Bucs fans, that prediction has to feel like more than just bold talk. This feels like a real possibility, and fans and analysts will be waiting to see what happens.
