Will Vita Vea play in Week 1's Buccaneers-Falcons matchup?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the NFL season, and they're majorly healthy to do so.
Multiple holdouts from last week's practices — cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Josh Hayes, safety Tykee Smith and running back Sean Tucker — are all practicing. Star players Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin won't be participating, but other than those two known players, it seems like the Bucs are mostly healthy. That is, save for one name to keep an eye on.
Stalwart defensive tackle Vita Vea did not participate on Wednesday in practice due to a foot injury, and things appeared that way on Thursday, too — Vea was not with the team for its opening stretches at practice and was listed as a DNP again.
Vea's loss would be a big one for the Buccaneers in Week 1, but is he actually in danger of not playing?
Will Vita Vea play vs. the Falcons?
Vea participated during the entirety of training camp, and though this recent foot injury cropped up, it's looking like he'll be alright. The general consensus around his foot injury is that he's just sore and that he'll look to avoid putting weight on it until Week 1 vs. the Falcons comes around.
Vea was also in Tampa Bay's locker room after practice on Thursday, and he didn't have any sort of boot, brace or wrap on either his left or right foot, which is encouraging to note.
Vea trending to play on Sunday would be huge for Tampa Bay, because the Buccaneers will certainly need him. Vea netted seven sacks last year in the passing game, which is already valuable — but his massive frame and athleticism make him one of the league's best run-stuffing tackles, too. The Bucs will need all the help they can get on that front when running back Bijan Robinson comes to town, as Robinson remains one of the NFL's most lethal weapons at the position.
We'll know for sure on Friday whether or not Vea is set to go against the Falcons, but for right now, it seems as if his foot injury isn't pressing enough to keep him off the field this Sunday.
