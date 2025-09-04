The Buccaneers continue to find gems late in the draft and undrafted free agency
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the best teams over the last three seasons, not only at drafting quality players but also at uncovering diamonds in undrafted free agency. As the team whittled down its roster from 90 to 53, it found a few more this season.
Rashad Wisdom's persistence pays off
One of those players, undrafted free agent Rashad Wisdom, is a holdover from last season. The defensive back signed with the team in 2024 after the draft out of UTSA. He had a strong showing in training camp and was extended an offer to join the team’s practice squad. Wisdom spent the entire season there learning the intricacies of the defense and the NFL game.
Fast forward to this training camp, and Wisdom displayed his versatility and special teams impact to make the final roster. Already cross-trained at safety, injuries forced Wisdom into nickel in the Bucs' preseason game against the Steelers. The second-year player hadn’t practiced much there, but his knowledge of the defense as a whole led to a good showing and more opportunities. With special teams and safety locked down, Wisdom poured himself into the nickel spot, and when the Bucs played their final preseason game, Wisdom showed out once again, helping secure a spot on the 53-man roster.
Although his path took a bit longer than expected, Wisdom is blessed to have a spot on the active roster. However, there’s more work to be done.
“It feels really good,” Wisdom said. “I’m truly blessed and fortunate to be in this position. I don’t think it’s truly hit me yet. I understand the position that I’m in, and I’m truly blessed, but there’s still a lot more to get done.”
Tez Johnson can stake his claim as a returner
Rookie wide receiver Tez Johnson wasn’t an undrafted free agent, but as a seventh-round pick, nothing is promised in this league. Johnson obviously had the skill, but questions about his size — 5’10”, 165 lbs — ultimately caused him to slide in the draft.
Johnson spent the summer proving those detractors wrong. In his first preseason action, Johnson proved his ability as a punt returner with a 37-yard return. However, the final game is where he made his mark as a receiver. Proving he can hold up to the concerns evaluators had coming out of the draft, Johnson caught all eight of his targets for 58 yards and a touchdown.
For Johnson, playing in the NFL is all he’s ever wanted, so making the team is something he’ll keep with him for the rest of his life.
“It means everything, because that’s all I ever wanted,” Johnson said. “Getting drafted is one thing; making the team is a totally different thing. You’ve got to showcase the same things you did in college, here in the NFL, and show people what you can do on a different level. It’s a blessing and something I don’t take for granted and will cherish for the rest of my life. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
Four undrafted free agents also made the team this year. As what’s almost become a regular occurrence for the Bucs, the scouting department has done a tremendous job at uncovering gems that may have gone overlooked for one reason or another. Running back Josh Williams, linebacker John Bullock and tackle Ben Chukwuma all made the team out of training camp this season and expect to find ways to contribute as rookies. Unfortunately, defensive back J.J. Roberts, who was well on his way to making the team this year, suffered a season-ending injury. However, the team is hopeful he can recover and add to the secondary next year.
John Bullock can help the Bucs on special teams
The Bucs signed two linebackers after the draft, and both looked sharp throughout camp and preseason. Nick Jackson performed well in preseason action, as did Bullock. However, it was Bullock's special teams play that got him the nod over Jackson, who signed to the practice squad after cuts.
Bullock found out he made the team while he was in the training room getting treatment. Head coach Todd Bowles came up to him and congratulated him on making the roster. It was a surreal moment for the rookie linebacker who’s excited to contribute any way he can.
"I am excited to be here,” Bullock said. “I love all these guys, they helped me along the way; all my coaches, all my teammates, my family, and everybody who helped me with this journey. It is a blessing. Not a lot of people get this opportunity, and I am just truly honored, and I am going to make the most of it. Special teams-wise, I think that came into play. I knew that was going to be how I was going to find my niche -- kind of find my role. I made sure to tune into that every single day. I just love football; I love to play the game, and anyway I can help this team win, I am going to try and do that. [I am going to] scratch and claw to whatever I can do to help."
Josh Williams' return skills earned him a roster spot
As for Williams, the Bucs were excited to land him after the draft, and he burst on the scene in the second preseason game, showing his speed and elusiveness. However, it was the damage he caused in the return game against the Bills — 108 kick return yards on three touches — that helped him secure a spot on the roster.
Not knowing if he was going to make the roster or not was stressful, and understandably, everyone wants to know what's going on, as far as making the team, and while it was overwhelming not knowing, Williams is happy to have it behind him and focus on helping the team any way he can.
"This whole time period has been stressful in a way,” Williams said. “Having to answer questions from your parents, friends and family asking the same questions over and over you do not really answer to. Knowing you have to show up to work every day not knowing if you are going to get the text or that message saying 'Hey, we are going to waive you.' It is just a great feeling for it to be over, but in my head, it is just beginning, and I have to turn it up a notch even more just to show they made the right decision in keeping me here. I just want to prove that they made the right choice."
Ben Chukwuma took a different path to the Buccaneers
The story of tackle Ben Chukwuma is perhaps one of the more interesting stories in the NFL. The Nigerian-born offensive linemen moved to Georgia at 17 and didn't play in a football game until the final game of the 2023 season. With just one year of real experience under his belt, he was going to be a project, but all the traits were there. The Bucs were so enamored with the potential he possessed, they guaranteed him $245,000 of his rookie deal and gave him a $55,000 signing bonus, the most of any undrafted free agent in 2025.
It’s been a learning process for Chukwuma during camp as he learns the finer details of technique, hand placement and footwork for the position. But the Bucs have been extremely pleased with the growth he’s shown in just four short months. Chukwuma started the Bucs' final preseason game and handled himself well, stonewalling veteran pass rusher A.J. Epenesa and third-round rookie Landon Jackson. With high guarantees and untapped potential, Chukwuma was always a sure bet to make the roster, but having success in that game made him feel like he belonged.
The Bucs continue to be an excellent drafting team, with nearly all of their picks from the 2023 draft and beyond still on the team. However, finding undrafted free agents and seventh-round picks that can make an impact, such as Christian Izien, Sean Tucker, Kam Johnson and Devin Culp, has become the team’s calling card.
