Buccaneers starter who fans wanted cut is having a huge 2025 season
There was much to be made about what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would do to improve a defense that had slipped over the past couple of seasons this offseason. Would they improve the pass rush? What about the linebacker room? Would they look at improving the secondary, too?
All those areas were answered either through free agency or the NFL Draft, and the moves look to have paid dividends early in the season for the Bucs as the play on defense has improved.
One of the best players on this Bucs' defense has come in the form of veteran cornerback Jamel Dean. Dean had come under scrutiny the past couple of seasons for a slight slip in play and the inability to stay healthy and remain on the field due to injury.
That scrutiny ultimately led to many calling for Dean to be traded during the offseason and even led to Dean being a hot name when it came to potentially veteran cut candidates following training camp.
Dean has responded to the criticism in a big way to start the 2025 season and is being rewarded in a big way for his performance.
Don't make a scene, it's just Dean
After being written off, labeled as a potential cut candidate and taking a massive pay cut, Dean is proving all the doubters wrong and was awarded for his performance against the San Francisco 49ers, winning the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award.
In the Bucs' 30-19 win over the 49ers, Dean recorded four tackles (one for loss), an interception, a sack, a forced fumble, a pass defended and a quarterback hit — a pretty solid day all the way around. Dean's sack on Mac Jones marked the first of his NFL career, and he became the first cornerback since Week 7 of 2024 to record an interception, sack and forced fumble in a single game (Cobie Durant).
Dean's performance against San Fran was tremendous, and only encapsulates how he has been performing thus far through six weeks. Dean currently leads the team and ranks tied for fifth in the NFL with two interceptions this season, and his 20.8 passer rating when targeted is the best in the NFL.
On top of that, Dean is tied for the second-lowest among all qualified players when it comes to his 42.1% completion rate, and his 1.4 average yards of separation per target is tied for the second-best mark in the league.
The criticism surrounding Dean may have been warranted, but it hasn't shaken him. Dean has bet on himself, and it's paying off hugely. The production is coming to him, and he is currently one of the best corners playing in the league based on his stats as well as what we are able to see on film.
Dean and the Buccaneers will look to keep the train rolling in a tough matchup against the Detroit Lions, who pose a huge threat to the defense with weapons like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
