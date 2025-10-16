Buccaneers may have hit jackpot with standout rookie
Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had an absolute star in first-round wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who is a leading Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. They've also gotten a lot of good play out of Jacob Parrish, their nickel corner drafted in the third round, but there's one other rookie that has been flying under the radar for Tampa Bay.
Elijah Roberts, who the Buccaneers drafted in the fifth round this year, has had to step up big time in the wake of defensive tackle Calijah Kancey's pectoral injury. An outside linebacker at SMU, he's been converted to a defensive tackle, and ever since getting more playing time, he's absolutely shined.
Through six games, Roberts has been the most effective rookie pass rushing on the interior defensive line in the NFL, and he's also among the league's best pass rushers when included among rookie edge rushers, too.
Elijah Roberts has been excellent in his rookie year
The Buccaneers have been particularly impressed with Roberts this year. Roberts had a sack against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, and head coach Todd Bowles was very complimentary of him after the game.
"He has really come on. We really [have] grown to count on him doing a lot of things in
there and his sack total is only going to increase," Bowles said. "I think he is probably one of the most
slept-about guys on this team that you talk about defensively. He is really going to be a
very good football player, and he is starting to show that."
Roberts has done well in tandem with veteran Vita Vea on the defensive line, and as Bowles mentioned, it makes sense to expect even more from him as the game slows down and he gets some more NFL experience under his belt. As it stands, Roberts currently has four total tackles, one sack and another tackle for loss while playing 35.17% of defensive snaps.
Roberts will have some more opportunity to wreak some havoc on Monday, when the Buccaneers face off against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 7 on the road.
