Bucs HC Todd Bowles impressed by Shilo Sanders early in rookie minicamp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their rookie minicamp on Friday, providing the first look at draft picks and undrafted players who are hoping to make an impact with the franchise in 2025.
There are plenty of storylines to follow, especially with some of the players whom the Buccaneers added following the conclusion of the draft.
Obviously, there's a hefty spotlight on former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, the son of legendary two-sport athlete Deion Sanders, as he starts his professional journey in Tampa. It was only day one but Sanders made a positive impression on head coach Todd Bowles.
Following the session, Bowles complimented Sanders for quickly picking up the system and having the confidence to make calls on defense. Bowles also went into detail about some of the things the high-profile undrafted free agent needs to do to make the team, noting that what happens when the pads come on is what matters the most.
"Like the rest of the safeties, he's very intelligent, he's very loud. You can hear him making calls and everything so he's got a good grasp of things day one, there was about three or four of them that did, he's one of them," Bowles said on Friday. "But, you've got to make plays in pads obviously and that's what it comes down to. Knowing what to do and then doing it consistently and constantly getting better every day."
Sanders isn't guaranteed to make the roster but he did have a solid end to his college career during his final two years with the Buffaloes. He's a player who isn't afraid to get physical so the pads coming on could actually be a benefit for the 25-year-old.
During his senior season at Colorado, Sanders finished third on the team with 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He had two outings of 10+ tackles, including a season-high 13 tackles in a 37-21 loss to Kansas on November 23.
