Bucs head coach Todd Bowles reacts to his new extension
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially extended head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht, a move that secures the franchise’s leadership tandem.
The Buccaneers announced the move today, signaling their commitment to the coach who has led them to consecutive playoff appearances.
Tampa Bay is looking to build on its success under Bowles’ guidance. Bowles reacted to the decision in a statement released by the team earlier today.
“I am excited to continue working with Jason for years to come as we build on the success we’ve enjoyed and keep reaching for even bigger and better goals,” Bowles said in a team statement. “My family loves Tampa and we’re looking forward to delivering more great moments for our fans in the coming seasons. I also appreciate the confidence that the Glazer Family has shown in my abilities to lead this football team. It is a responsibility I do not take lightly and am honored to have.”
The Buccaneers made it clear they value what Bowles brings to the team, on and off the field. Since first joining the organization as defensive coordinator in 2019, Bowles has helped lead a top-tier defense that played a crucial role in capturing Super Bowl LV.
Promoted to head coach in 2022 following Bruce Arians’ retirement, Bowles guided Tampa Bay to back-to-back NFC South titles, including a strong 2024 campaign that ended with a trip to the Divisional Round. His defensive prowess and leadership have earned widespread respect within the organization and across the league.
The partnership between Bowles and Licht has proven fruitful. Together, they’ve navigated the post-Brady transition with discipline and vision, keeping the team playoff-relevant while developing young stars like Calijah Kancey, Yaya Diaby and Cody Mauch. Tampa Bay is now one of just three teams and the only NFC franchise to reach the postseason each of the past five seasons.
Under Bowles' continued guidance, and with a front office aligned in vision and purpose, the Buccaneers are positioned to remain a contender in the NFC for years to come.
