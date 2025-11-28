The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be on the verge of getting surprising help from a player nearly everyone assumed was done for the year.

Defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, who suffered what was believed to be a season-ending pectoral injury weeks ago, is suddenly trending in a positive direction.

The second year standout was spotted working on the side field during Friday's practice by Fox Sports Greg Auman, sparking hope that a late season return could actually be on the table.

Bucs have Calijah Kancey running on the side today with a trainer. Bowles has mentioned him as a potential return from what was once seen as a season ending pectoral injury. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 28, 2025

Kancey’s recovery ahead of schedule?

Kancey was originally expected to miss the remainder of the season when he went down with a significant pec injury against the Houston Texans in Week 2. The Bucs viewed the injury as long-term, and fans assumed one of their most explosive young defenders had played his final snap of the year. This news is much more encouraging.

For a player who relies heavily on quickness, leverage and hand strength, even the possibility of returning from a pec injury this soon is impressive. Now the question shifts from “Is he done for the year?” to “Could he actually return during a playoff push?”

Todd Bowles made sure to temper expectations when he first mentioned the idea, but the fact that Kancey is running and working with trainers is a meaningful step forward. If his strength continues to improve and the medical staff clears him for contact, the Buccaneers might get one of their most disruptive interior defenders back late in the season.

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) run on the field against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

What Kancey’s possible return would mean for the Bucs defense

Kancey was expected to take a major leap in his second NFL season after showing flashes of elite pass-rushing ability as a rookie. Losing him early in the year left a noticeable hole in the interior rush, forcing Tampa Bay to rely more heavily on rotation pieces and blitz packages to generate pressure.

A potential return would give the Bucs a huge boost at exactly the right time. Tampa Bay remains in the playoff race, but the defense has battled inconsistency, especially when it comes to affecting the quarterback.

Even if he is only able to play in a limited role, Kancey’s presence would demand attention from offensive lines and free up opportunities for linebackers and edge rushers. Getting him back would feel like adding a midseason trade acquisition without giving anything up.

The Buccaneers will continue to evaluate his progress, and Bowles will likely take a cautious approach. But what once looked like a lost season for Kancey now appears far more hopeful than anyone expected.

READ MORE: The Good, Bad and Ugly from Buccaneers' 34-7 loss to Rams

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers make important signing to help fix one glaring issue

• Bills players caught admiring Buccaneers All-Pro Tristan Wirfs during game

• Could the Bucs be getting back an important offensive weapon soon?

• Buccaneers OC named as emerging head coach candidate