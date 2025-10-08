Buccaneers linked to blockbuster trade for Baker Mayfield’s college teammate
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with a plethora of injuries early in the 2025 season. Regardless, you wouldn't have any idea the team is missing Mike Evans, Bucky Irving, and two starters on the offensive line with the way the offense performed in the recent victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield had a phenomenal game, completing 29/33 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns, with a few timely scrambles as well. Mayfield bounced back in a big way after committing his first turnover of the year in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
With that being said, there are still some areas where Tampa Bay can improve. For whatever reason, the offense hasn't been able to feature the tight ends very much through five games. Starter Cade Otton is the only member of his position group to get involved in the action, catching ten passes for 115 yards.
The majority of that production came on Sunday against Seattle, where Otton recorded four receptions for 81 yards. Considering the lack of a consistent threat at tight end and the recent season-ending injury to Ko Kieft, it might make sense for the Buccaneers to explore upgrading the room.
Baker Mayfield-Mark Andrews Reunion?
Earlier this week, Pro Football Network's Josh Weil projected one blockbuster trade for each team around the league. In the hypothetical deal, Tampa Bay is able to acquire veteran tight end Mark Andrews from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.
If that's the price of admission, the juice could be worth the squeeze for the Buccaneers, even if Andrews is in the final year of his contract. He's got a great relationship with Mayfield and proven production in the NFL for nearly a decade.
"With the Ravens’ season not going according to plan and Mark Andrews being on an expiring contract, it would be silly for them not to entertain this deal with Tampa," Weil wrote. "Andrews is the 17th-best tight end in the NFL, despite having the lowest grade of his career so far. Is he regressing, or is the Baltimore offense not running efficiently? Given the results so far, I am going with the latter."
"Nobody would be happier than Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield. Andrews was Mayfield’s college teammate, and they are best friends. Andrews was even a groomsman at Mayfield’s wedding," Weil continued. "To acquire someone with that sort of connection in a position of desperate need would unlock a whole new level for an already impressive Tampa Bay offense."
Andrews is averaging a career-low 30 yards per game with 17 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns in five appearances. Some of that might just be due to Baltimore's struggles so far.
If the Buccaneers make the move, it would instantly improve the tight end unit and provide another weapon in the passing game for Mayfield.
Andrews is a three-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro in 2021. During his professional career, he's caught 453 passes for 5,680 yards and 53 touchdowns.
