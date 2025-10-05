Buccaneers could trade for 7-year veteran from Jets
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-1 with a tough matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 that could have implications on the Bucs' chances of making the playoffs in the NFC.
Tampa Bay has been battle-tested, especially with injuries, but has managed to still have a strong start to its season.
With so many injuries leaving holes in the roster, the Bucs could look toward acquiring someone via trade before the NFL trade deadline in a month. That got the writers over at Sports Illustrated thinking, and they believe that the Bucs should trade for New York Jets' veteran defensive tackle Harrison Phillips for a conditional sixth-round pick to fill the void left by Calijah Kancey.
Phillips to the Bucs for a conditional sixth rounder
"The Buccaneers took a devastating hit after the season-ending injury to defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. Adding Phillips might not fully replace the production from Kancey, the 2023 first-round pick, but Tampa Bay would get a reliable veteran who plays well against the run. Phillips has appeared in 100 games, with 66 career starts in over eight years of playing for the Bills, Vikings and Jets."
READ MORE: Our staff predictions for Buccaneers-Seahawks in Week 5
Since being drafted out of Stanford in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, Phillips has put together a solid eight-year career thus far. Phillips has played in 100 games, starting 66 of those. He has compiled 327 total tackles (15 for loss), 30 quarterback hits, 10 passes defended, 8.5 sacks, five fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
It is hard to argue with the sentiment put forth by the writers at SI. Losing Kancey was a tough loss for the Buccaneers, and bringing in a veteran like Phillips would help replace the production that was lost.
However, I don't believe this is an area that concerns the Bucs too much, given the emergence of rookie Elijah Roberts and the depth currently available with Elijah Simmons and veteran Greg Gaines.
While the loss of Kancey is big, the Bucs seem well-equipped along the defensive front. Losing Kancey's prowess at getting pressure up the middle might take some getting used to, but so far, it seems as if his replacements are doing a good enough job to still be one of the top run-stopping defensive lines in the league, which is what Phillips specializes in.
If the Bucs and general manager Jason Licht were to make a move and trade for someone before the trade deadline, it would likely come at a different position.
READ MORE: Why the Buccaneers must watch these 3 Seahawks players
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers secondary extremely thin for Seahawks matchup
• 3 key matchups to determine Buccaneers-Seahawks
• Buccaneers player lands award the team hasn’t seen in 10 years
• Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield pokes fun at time with Panthers