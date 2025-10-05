Buccaneers’ Bucky Irving injury takes another bad turn
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they wouldn't be with Bucky Irving for their Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks, but more is still coming out about his injury — and as it turns out, it's injuries plural.
Irving was listed on this week's injury report with a foot and shoulder injury, but it was understood that a foot sprain, which he reportedly suffered at some point during the team's Week 4 game with the Philadelphia Eagles, would keep him out in Week 5 and potentially Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. A new revelation reported by Adam Schefter, however, seems to indicate that his shoulder injury is the one to keep focus on.
Schefter reported Sunday that Irving's shoulder injury appears to be worse than his foot injury, and that it likely will keep him out vs. the 49ers. What's more is that the tweet indicates Irving did not inform the Buccaneers about his injury until last Tuesday.
Bucky Irving set to miss at least two weeks
A shoulder subluxation is when the shoulder joint partially dislocates itself. Per Schefter's tweet, it seems as if that injury, and not Irving's foot sprain, is what will keep him out for at least two weeks.
The saga is even more interesting given that Irving posted on his Instagram on Sunday morning in a cryptic post that featured pictures of his idols and referenced people being there for him as a football player and him as a person.
"My eyes open to who is here for me as a football player, and who is here for me as Mar'Kease Bucky Irving," Irving wrote.
It's unknown exactly what he's referring to here, but either way, the Buccaneers are set to be without Irving for at least two more games. The first of those games kicks off at 4:05 with the Bucs taking on the Seahawks, and the second will take place next week when the San Francisco 49ers come to Tampa Bay.
With Irving out, running backs Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will take over carries in the backfield for the Buccaneers.
