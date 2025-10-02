Buccaneers rookie wide receiver lands honor fans will love
Many Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were scratching their heads when the Bucs used their first-round pick on a wide receiver with so many needs on defense. No one is wondering why now.
The Bucs picked Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 pick in the draft, and all he's ever done since then is show out. Noted for his poise as a rookie, Egbuka came to Tampa Bay with a sky-high floor but has showcased just how high his ceiling could be, too.
Egbuka's first month in the NFL has been a stellar one, catching for 282 yards and four touchdowns, and now, he's been recognized by the NFL for his efforts. Egbuka was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month for his efforts, and he's the first Bucs player to win such an award in quite a long time.
Emeka Egbuka is the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month
Egbuka, per the Buccaneers' press release, is the first wide receiver to win this honor in Tampa Bay's franchise history. He's also the first offensive rookie for the Bucs to win it in 10 years — the last time it happened in Tampa Bay was in 2015, when quarterback Jameis Winston won it for the month for his November.
The Buccaneers drafted Egbuka for the future, but they were also ready to slot him in right away as wideout Chris Godwin continued to rehab his injury.
He's done more than that, leading all rookies in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and yards per reception over the first four weeks of the season. He's also the only rookie in the NFL this year to score a touchdown in at least three of the NFL's four opening weeks.
Egbuka will join the Bucs as they play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. He'll be playing close to his hometown of Tacoma, Washington, so he'll look to put on a show in his homecoming game.
