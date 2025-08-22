Buccaneers make a quarterback call that was bound to happen
It wasn't all that long ago when there was a question mark surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback room. Since the departure of Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield's subsequent arrival, that Bucs have had great fortune at the position, and that has even carried into their backups.
For years, the Bucs have had a solid quarterback room, but their position group will look a bit different in 2025 as the team reached an injury settlement with second-year QB Michael Pratt.
Michael Pratt No Longer in Tampa Bay
Pratt made his way to Tampa Bay a season ago after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Packers eventually parted ways with the rookie before the season after drafting him, and the Bucs were high enough on him that he was the perfect fit for their third quarterback position behind Mayfield and Kyle Trask.
READ MORE: Will Buccaneers starters play against the Bills on Saturday?
Pratt didn't see any time on the field for the Bucs in his rookie season, but was vital on the practice squad and was seen as a potential longterm piece there. However, an injury this offseason changed plans a bit.
This offseason, Pratt suffered a back injury that has not allowed him to practice or play. With a shortage at QB in training camp and the preseason, the Buccaneers went out and signed veteran Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year deal.
That move likely put the moves in motion as to what to do with Pratt. Pratt was eventually placed on injured reserve (IR), and as reported by our own JC Allen, reached an agreement with the front office for his release from the team.
With the quarterback room pretty packed, it made sense for the Bucs to make this move no matter how much they liked Pratt. For Pratt, he was only going to get buried deeper on the Bucs' depth chart and likely sees himself as having better opportunities elsewhere.
READ MORE: What Rachaad White's latest update means for Buccaneers' offense
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Todd Bowles reveals important update on Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs
• Buccaneers officially set to activate Chris Godwin, but when will he play?
• Todd Bowles praises Josh Grizzard’s early approach as Buccaneers OC
• Buccaneers' Todd Bowles delivers honest truth on blow of losing Jalen McMillan