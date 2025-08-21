What Rachaad White's latest update means for Buccaneers' offense
The injury bug has taken a large bite out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster. However, the latest injury update on running back Rachaad White should bring some joy back into the fanbase.
White, who left the Bucs' first preseason game of the season against the Tennessee Titans with a groin injury, returned to practice this week.
It was unknown how severe White's groin injury was when the injury initially happened, but further tests showed it to be non-severe. That diagnosis led head coach Todd Bowles to call White "day-to-day," but it appears we will be getting the fully healthy version of White once Week 1's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons rolls around.
Rachaad White back in action
White has been an exemplary player for the Buccaneers since being drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State.
He quickly took over starting duties in his rookie season, but saw his best season in year two. In his second season in Tampa Bay, White compiled 990 yards on the ground for six scores and added another 549 yards on 64 catches out of the backfield.
White saw improvement in the running game last season, upping his yards per carry to 4.3, but eventually saw his role diminish slightly thanks to the emergence of Bucky Irving.
There has been plenty of speculation as to what to do with White with Irving coming to life so quickly. Trade rumors have been circulating, but all indications suggest that the Bucs will look to retain White and reevaluate the position group this upcoming offseason.
While White may no longer carry the torch as the Buccaneers' lead back, he is still an integral part of what they like and want to do on offense.
Last season, White excelled under offensive coordinator Liam Coen's scheme. With Josh Grizzard now calling plays for the offense, White's production should look equivalent to that of a season ago.
White will be called upon to once again help lead one of the best rushing attacks in the league. He will still be able to utilize his strengths on the ground and in the passing game to further elevate the running back room that has a shifty, explosive runner in Irving and a bruising back Sean Tucker. White's skill as a pass blocker is also second-to-none in the room, and he'll continue to be very valuable to Tampa Bay's offense in that respect.
