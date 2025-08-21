Bucs Gameday

What Rachaad White's latest update means for Buccaneers' offense

Here's what running back Rachaad White's latest injury update means for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense as we approach the start of the regular season.

Caleb Skinner

Jul 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) talks to media after training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jul 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) talks to media after training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The injury bug has taken a large bite out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster. However, the latest injury update on running back Rachaad White should bring some joy back into the fanbase.

White, who left the Bucs' first preseason game of the season against the Tennessee Titans with a groin injury, returned to practice this week.

It was unknown how severe White's groin injury was when the injury initially happened, but further tests showed it to be non-severe. That diagnosis led head coach Todd Bowles to call White "day-to-day," but it appears we will be getting the fully healthy version of White once Week 1's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons rolls around.

Rachaad White back in action

Rachaad Whit
Aug 1, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

White has been an exemplary player for the Buccaneers since being drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State.

He quickly took over starting duties in his rookie season, but saw his best season in year two. In his second season in Tampa Bay, White compiled 990 yards on the ground for six scores and added another 549 yards on 64 catches out of the backfield.

READ MORE: Devin White thanks Bucs fanbase after recent Jason Licht criticism

White saw improvement in the running game last season, upping his yards per carry to 4.3, but eventually saw his role diminish slightly thanks to the emergence of Bucky Irving.

There has been plenty of speculation as to what to do with White with Irving coming to life so quickly. Trade rumors have been circulating, but all indications suggest that the Bucs will look to retain White and reevaluate the position group this upcoming offseason.

While White may no longer carry the torch as the Buccaneers' lead back, he is still an integral part of what they like and want to do on offense.

Last season, White excelled under offensive coordinator Liam Coen's scheme. With Josh Grizzard now calling plays for the offense, White's production should look equivalent to that of a season ago.

White will be called upon to once again help lead one of the best rushing attacks in the league. He will still be able to utilize his strengths on the ground and in the passing game to further elevate the running back room that has a shifty, explosive runner in Irving and a bruising back Sean Tucker. White's skill as a pass blocker is also second-to-none in the room, and he'll continue to be very valuable to Tampa Bay's offense in that respect.

READ MORE: How the Buccaneers can win NFC's No. 1 seed, home-field advantage for playoffs

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• What will the Buccaneers do with former Gators DT Desmond Watson?

• Buccaneers All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs places high on NFL's Top 100 Players list

• Buccaneers land Browns linebacker in PFF’s 2021 redraft

•﻿ Shilo Sanders among Bucs DBs impressing Todd Bowles

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News