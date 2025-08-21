How Buccaneers can overcome challenges to win NFC South
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are walking into the season with high expectations, but there are also reasons for concern.
Their placement in the NFC South makes them a popular division winner pick, but they will have challenges to face early in the season.
"I think the Bucs will be very good this season, and even into the postseason, but their road begins with some bumps due to the absence of All-Pro Tristan Wirfs, the cloudiness surrounding Chris Godwin's return and the new (albeit familiar) voice in Baker Mayfield's helmet," NFL.com contributor Adam Rank wrote.
"Tampa could certainly outperform my projection early on, but I'll be more confident in the timing of the team's eventual course correction once its talented left tackle and sure-handed WR2 return to the starting lineup."
Buccaneers projected for tough start, strong finish
The Bucs are projected to be at .500 by their Week 9 bye, which should be viewed as a success. The question is whether they will be able to turn it on in the final half of the season.
If the Bucs can stay healthy, they are the favorites in the NFC South. They will likely need to win five or six of their games after the bye in order to win the division and make the playoffs.
With the New Orleans Saints expected to be one of the worst teams in the league, the Carolina Panthers still figuring things out with Bryce Young and the Atlanta Falcons still one of the biggest wild cards in the NFL, there is certainly a path for the Bucs to finish strong and win the NFC South for a fifth season in a row.
"When this team is at full strength, I think it can be a problem for anybody — including the mighty Eagles. The eight losses might seem like a lot, but what truly matters is the Bucs earn their ticket into the tournament. At that point, Tampa has the pieces to make a real run in the NFC," NFL.com wrote.
The Bucs have one final preseason game where they take on the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST inside Raymond James Stadium.
