Buccaneers make surprising uniform change ahead of 2025 season
Tampa -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back to playing football after the long offseason. They have kicked off their 2025 campaign against the Tennessee Titans in their first preseason game, and fans have noticed a slight change to the Bucs' patented helmet design.
It was difficult for us to tell from our vantage point, but after the Bucs' social media team posted a video, it's clear that the pirate flag logo has been shrunk on the side of the helmet.
Bucs' fans aren't happy with new helmet design
The Bucs' helmet has evolved over the years from Bucco Bruce to what we have had for the past several decades. It has become a part of the Bucs, and any small change can cause a stir amongst fans which is exactly what has happened here in week one of preaseason.
READ MORE: Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard to test out where he'll call plays in preseason
The original logo featured on the side of the Bucs' helmet was oversized, covering the majority of the pewter helmet, but has since been significantly shrunk to fit within the parameters of the holes and helmet.
Fans have quickly caught on to the change, and one has even pointed out that the helmets also no longer have the metal flake as well.
Tampa Bay is celebrating their 50th season as a franchise and have done a tremendous job marketing the historic moment ahead of them. They have rebranded the outside of Raymond James Stadium to feature the past and present and given homage to the first uniforms ever worn by the franchise.
While much of what they've done has been celebrated by fans, this new update has had the complete opposite reaction. While not a huge issue, fans will likely be hoping that this change is just temporary and that they will eventually return to the oversized pirate flag.
READ MORE: Bucs Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski makes big career move
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers' Mike Evans lands high on 2025 NFL Top 100
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles identifies area of improvement after Titans joint practice
• NFL analyst, former Buccaneers QB has high praise for rookie Emeka Egbuka
• Titans' first-overall draft pick Cam Ward gives huge praise to Buccaneers defense